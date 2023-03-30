First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 534,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

