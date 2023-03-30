FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FitLife Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FitLife Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.99. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

