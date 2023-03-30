FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FitLife Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FitLife Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.99. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.19.
About FitLife Brands
