Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 81,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,635. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

