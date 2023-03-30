FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 2,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
