Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $74.71

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $64.27. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
