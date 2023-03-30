Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $74.71

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $64.27. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

