Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,929 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,978. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

