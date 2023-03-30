Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 1.4%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 764.75 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 760.50 ($9.34). Approximately 433,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 782,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.21).

A number of analysts have commented on FRAS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 753.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

