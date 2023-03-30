FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTAIO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

