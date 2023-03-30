FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 3.3 %

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

