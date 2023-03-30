FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Lifted by Zacks Research

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of B stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,050,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,072,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

