FY2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

