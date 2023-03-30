G999 Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,119.11 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

