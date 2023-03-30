Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of GAU stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

