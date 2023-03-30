Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.6 days.
Gentera Price Performance
CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
Gentera Company Profile
