Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.6 days.

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

