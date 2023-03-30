Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. 1,002,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,003. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.