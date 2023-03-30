Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 602 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 602 ($7.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLNCY. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 575 ($7.06) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.40.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 188,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,552. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

