Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 521,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

