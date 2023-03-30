Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Position Boosted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

