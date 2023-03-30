Gnosis Price Hits $111.71 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $289.29 million and $2.90 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $111.71 or 0.00399381 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

