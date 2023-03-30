Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.54. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1,420,036 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.