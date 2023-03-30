Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of GSPT stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 42,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,918. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

