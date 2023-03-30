Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is G&S Capital LLC’s Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,086 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 10.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,950,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.