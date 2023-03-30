good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Trading 3.2% Higher

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 3,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

