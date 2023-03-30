Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 1,050 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.03.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

