Goodwin Daniel L Buys 3,955 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.