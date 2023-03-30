Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund makes up about 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 262,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

