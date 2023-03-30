Goodwin Daniel L Has $307,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.34. 308,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

