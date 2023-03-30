Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $209,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 321,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

