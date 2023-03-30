Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $586.00 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

