Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPMT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.