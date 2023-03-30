Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.