Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.11. 1,759,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.