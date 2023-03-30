Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 90,570 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,570 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,683. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.