Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

GWLLY stock remained flat at $12.10 during trading on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

