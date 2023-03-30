Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Up 111.0% in March

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the February 28th total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Greentown China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th.

