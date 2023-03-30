Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 88,848 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

