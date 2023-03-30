G&S Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $529.93. 100,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

