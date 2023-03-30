G&S Capital LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,930,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $275.03. 21,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,000. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

