G&S Capital LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Equitable accounts for about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 164,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,286. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

