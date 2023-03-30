G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 373,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,362. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
