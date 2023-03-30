G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 392,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,616. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.