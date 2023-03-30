GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Trading 18.1% Higher

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) traded up 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.14. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

GUD Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

