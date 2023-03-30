Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Given Buy Rating at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Guess”s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.