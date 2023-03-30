Guggenheim Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.96.

NASDAQ META opened at $205.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

