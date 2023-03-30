Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
