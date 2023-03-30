H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

