Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 8,232 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 6.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.