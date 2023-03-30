Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.