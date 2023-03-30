Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Critical Analysis

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million 1.70 $23.56 million $3.31 5.53 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.67 $15.67 million $2.61 10.73

Hanover Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 27.17% 13.74% 1.29% Middlefield Banc 25.42% 11.85% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanover Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hanover Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Kings, Nassau, and Queens Counties in New York and in Monmouth County in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

