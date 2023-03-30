Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $22,377,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.